Elections

Protect our right to vote

Great Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, we witnessed an attack on our country: an insurrection by political extremists at the U.S. Capitol. A mob of violent rioters defaced the Capitol Building and threatened the lives of the elected officials and staff working...

Kansas Reflector

Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor

WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers Friday joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting to kick off its plans […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HuffingtonPost

Kyrsten Sinema Dooms Democrats' Voting Rights Push

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took to the Senate floor on Thursday to tell her fellow Democrats that she would not support changing the chamber’s filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. “There is no need for me to restate my position,” Sinema said, as she explained she...
TIME

The Right to Vote Is More Important Than the Filibuster

When I was Governor of Maine, I used to have a standing bet with my fellow Independent Governor, Jesse Ventura of Minnesota, about which of our states would have higher voter turnout. As we saw it, that was what our system is all about— the more engagement we drove in our democratic process, the more effectively our government could recognize and respond to the challenges facing our citizens.
Payne, Jr. Helps Pass the Freedom to Vote: John Lewis Act to Protect Voting Rights for all Americans

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. helped pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act of 2021 today to protect voting rights and improve voting access for all Americans. The bill (H.R. 5746) would establish a national standard for voting, end partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts, make Election Day a national holiday, and protect popular voting practices, such as same-day voter registration and early voting options. It includes the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which requires states with a history of federal voting law violations to get permission from the federal government before they can change their local voting laws. Specifically, it would stop states from passing laws to target and limit the voting rights of American minorities, such as African Americans. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives last August.
Pat Toomey: Voting rights bills will undermine the rights Democrats claim to protect | Opinion

The resiliency of the American Experiment in representative government is unparalleled in human history. It has overcome over 200 years of challenges both grave and small, including transitions in party rule, the despicable institution of slavery, civil war, ambiguous election results, racial segregation, scandal, and a president’s resignation in disgrace.
'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

President Biden marked one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by ringing the alarms for the need to pass federal voting rights legislation as soon as possible. Adding to the urgency, nearly 150 mayors across the country in both red and blue states are urging Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Mitch McConnell to take action on the two voting rights bills currently stalled in the Senate by the end of the month. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Arlington, TX Mayor Jim Ross and Tucson, AZ Mayor Regina Romero, two mayors who signed that letter, to discuss their concerns for their constituents, and what is at stake as Republican leaders in their states ramp up voting restrictions. Jan. 9, 2022.
Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
Our View: Voting: Schumer right to push filibuster out

Never before have so few threatened the rights of so many as is the case with the voting rights and protections bill before Congress. Republican obstructionism via the Senate filibuster has become so serious, Democrat Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Monday announced Democrats would work to do away, at least in part, with the filibuster to get the voting bills passed. He gave Republicans until Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. day — to come to a compromise.
