Protect our right to vote

President Biden marked one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by ringing the alarms for the need to pass federal voting rights legislation as soon as possible. Adding to the urgency, nearly 150 mayors across the country in both red and blue states are urging Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Mitch McConnell to take action on the two voting rights bills currently stalled in the Senate by the end of the month. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Arlington, TX Mayor Jim Ross and Tucson, AZ Mayor Regina Romero, two mayors who signed that letter, to discuss their concerns for their constituents, and what is at stake as Republican leaders in their states ramp up voting restrictions. Jan. 9, 2022.

