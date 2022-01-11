ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina bust turns up 30 pounds of meth, drugs worth $3.6 million

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in North Carolina seized millions of dollars worth of narcotics and firearms.

According to a release, a detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force received a community tip about a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem. An investigation led to the detectives obtaining a search warrant at the residence on Dec. 23, 2021.

Officers arrested Jonathan Duwyane Schultz, 36, of Winston-Salem, and he was charged with the following:

  • two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • felony trafficking cocaine
  • felony trafficking heroin
  • felony trafficking MDMA
  • felony manufacturing cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA
  • six counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance
  • five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • felony alter/remove serial number from firearm

Schultz was not granted bond.

Officers say that they seized the following items at the Nicholson Road residence:

  • 153.4 grams of cocaine
  • 50 grams of Fentanyl
  • 7.9 pounds of marijuana
  • 28.7 grams of MDMA
  • 31.6 pounds of methamphetamine
  • an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone
  • $1,520.00
  • five firearms
  • two vehicles.

Police said the street value of the drugs seized during the course of this investigation is about $3.6 million. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.

Comments / 49

Jgreene Tiredofit
4d ago

yeah well it wasn't for Joe Biden dumbass all these illegal Mexicans wouldn't be here when we wouldn't have to be worried about meth

Reply(10)
15
Grace Grabowski
3d ago

Thank you for getting another piece of garbage and saving many lives.

Reply
6
 

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

