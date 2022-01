Clarify Health, a leading platform analytics company delivering real-world insights to healthcare and life sciences organizations, announced today the appointment of Niall Brennan as its first Chief Analytics and Privacy Officer. Brennan’s appointment will drive continued innovation to Clarify’s industry-leading analytic solutions, advancing industry standards and establishing the precedent on how patient journey insights are shared between payers, providers, patients, and life sciences companies to improve care and power the adoption of value-based contracting models. Brennan will also lead the Clarify Health Institute, which will leverage the company’s data assets to provide thought leadership and partner with academics and policymakers across the industry.

