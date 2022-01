A new rumor of an Uncharted-themed LEGO set of some kind has been making the rounds. The rumor claimed it was part of a new line of gaming LEGO sets, and that it would have over 1,000 pieces, but, unfortunately, it turns out that it was all an elaborate hoax by someone trying to see how far they could get by seeding it. While there very well could be some kind of Uncharted deal in the works with LEGO in the future, this specific instance is nothing more than a bunch of hot air.

