TOTO Touts ‘Cleanovation’ Solutions at CES 2022

The onset of the pandemic set off a huge move towards eCommerce since that’s all that was available for a huge chunk of time in 2020. However, brick-and-mortar is far from dead- and some companies are doing intriguing, nontraditional things with their in-store retail presences. That was the takeaway from the “Experiential Retail,” panel from CES 2022 on Thursday. The panel featured Tim Bush, NPD Group Chief Commercial Officer, Jim Heilmann, the general manager of the Las Vegas events space AREA15, and Liz Bacelar, the global head of innovation for Estee Lauder. AREA15, which is one example of this non-traditional retail model, is a VR retail and entertainment complex that allows users to experience virtual worlds, such as wandering through a bamboo volcano, all while shopping and visiting restaurants.
