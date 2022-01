Some may recognize singer/songwriter Dyan Valdés from 2000s indie band The Blood Arm, synthy post punk trio Mexican Radio, or even her time playing with influential German outfit Die Sterne. However, this year is the year Dyan Valdés takes the spotlight. Now based out of Berlin, Valdés spent lockdown working on her debut solo synth punk record Stand. Last year, Valdés shared “Fade Away” and “Be My Revolution,” and she’s now back with another new single, “Irregular.” The single is out everywhere later this week, but you can get an early listen here, premiering with Under the Radar.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO