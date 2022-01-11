Red Wings at Sharks: GDU, Lineups

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Kyle Connor – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Cole Perfetti. Kristian Vesalainen – C.J. Suess – Austin Poganski. Teams recently have started playing Detroit more physically and it has taken Detroit out of its game, mainly through taking bad penalties at bad times. This has been a theme for Detroit at times this season as we know they are a team that thrives on emotion and sometimes that emotion gets the better of them. Winnipeg can and will play physical so it will be imperative for Detroit to feed off that energy and the energy of the crowd without going overboard.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO