NHL

Red Wings at Sharks: GDU, Lineups

By J.J. from Kansas
wingingitinmotown.com
 4 days ago

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam...

www.wingingitinmotown.com

wingingitinmotown.com

RECAP: Jets take off, Red Wings crash land into 3-0 shutout

Coming into Thursday night’s game without a win in three, the Red Wings were ready to forget their trip to California and get back to business with a home tilt against the Winnipeg Jets. I always love games against the Jets - that’s because like 80% of the players on the ice are from Michigan for some reason. Unfortunately for this game, it was a terribly offensive performance from the home team, which put them in line for their fourth loss in a row.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres blanked by Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres went 0-for-5 on the power play and allowed two power-play goals in their 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 35 shots in his second consecutive start. Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen...
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen showing his versatility playing on wing

Detroit — Are the Red Wings best served playing Michael Rasmussen at center, or wing?. Chances are, playing the 6-foot-6 Rasmussen in the middle anchoring defensive-minded lines is where the Wings see Rasmussen long term, and at his most effective. But Rasmussen has played wing in his career, also,...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Sabres - Preview, How to Watch

The struggling Red Wings are hoping hosting the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Little Caesars is just what the doctor ordered. Since the shutdown over Christmas Detroit is just 1-4-2 and have been outscored 23-13 over that stretch. Buffalo snagged their first win after the shutdown on Thursday, for an overall 1-4-1 record since the restart, being outscored 22-14. This marks the first of a pair of back to back games against Buffalo tonight and Monday.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Winnipeg Jets @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Kyle Connor – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Cole Perfetti. Kristian Vesalainen – C.J. Suess – Austin Poganski. Teams recently have started playing Detroit more physically and it has taken Detroit out of its game, mainly through taking bad penalties at bad times. This has been a theme for Detroit at times this season as we know they are a team that thrives on emotion and sometimes that emotion gets the better of them. Winnipeg can and will play physical so it will be imperative for Detroit to feed off that energy and the energy of the crowd without going overboard.
NHL
KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL

