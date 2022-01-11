ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Soderbergh Is (Already!) Back with the Kimi Trailer

By Katarina Docalovich
Cover picture for the articleHot off the heels of last year’s No Sudden Move, Steven Soderbergh is back with a trailer for his upcoming release Kimi, penned by Spider-Man and Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. The trailer features an agoraphobic, blue-haired Zoe Kravitz running around a city wrecked with protests and COVID...

