The 2022 Ford Everest is slated to be unveiled later this quarter and it has made a stop in Michigan ahead of its big debut. Based on the redesigned Ranger, the body-on-frame SUV has been given a rugged makeover that closely echoes the pickup. The similarities instantly stand out as both models have a mesh grille with an open bar that flows into C-shaped headlights. Further below, there’s a wide intake and fog lights that echo those found on the truck.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO