ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

West Seattle Bridge team lifted the first work platforms over the weekend to help advance final bridge repairs

By Ethan Bancroft
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYvPa_0ditzKe200
View of the first work platform rising into place. Photo credit: SDOT

This past weekend we hoisted the first two of four hanging work platforms to the underside of the West Seattle Bridge so our team can work on the exterior of the bridge during the final phase of repairs this year. The lifts began on Saturday, January 8 at 8 AM and were completed at around 3 PM.

The work platforms are essential for our final phase of bridge rehabilitation because they provide temporary workspace for crews to use while they inject epoxy to seal cracks and wrap carbon-fiber for added strength on the underside of the bridge. The platforms are being positioned in four locations, approximately 120 feet above ground. They help provide safe access for crews to complete bridge repairs in advance of re-opening the bridge in mid-2022.

To lift the platforms, crews used industrial winches (devices used to adjust cable tension to support the lifting process) from the bridge deck to pull the platform into place from the ground. Workers used these winches to lift the platforms using metal cables that were fed through small openings on the bridge deck, which crews had previously created using high-pressure water jets. Crews then secured them to the bridge using rigging cables that were installed last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUw9u_0ditzKe200
Rigging cables hang from the West Seattle Bridge. The work platforms are attached to these steel cables that will support the weight of the platforms as crews complete epoxy injections and carbon fiber wrapping on the exterior of the bridge. Photo credit: SDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIuTt_0ditzKe200
Two platform bed trucks await the first of two work platforms that were hoisted into place on Saturday, January 8. The platforms were lifted by cranes and forklifts onto the truck beds, then driven into position underneath the bridge in the hoisting area. Photo credit: SDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30F6Wv_0ditzKe200
Cranes and forklifts work in tandem to bring a work platform onto truck beds. Photo credit: SDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfGC1_0ditzKe200
A work platform is loaded onto trucks and moved into position for hoisting. Photo credit: SDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRDnG_0ditzKe200
Liftoff – the hoist begins! Photo credit: SDOT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCCOm_0ditzKe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RxQa_0ditzKe200

The process for installing these work platforms began with the assembly of metal beams at the base of the high bridge. Each of the platforms requires 13 beams fastened together to create a strong and stable foundation. After assembling the metal beams, we installed decking where workers will stand while they repair the bridge. The work platforms also include railings to help keep crews safe while they work on the high bridge repairs.

Now that the first two work platforms have been hoisted into position on the west side of the bridge, the next two platforms will be hoisted later this month on the east side. Stay tuned to the West Seattle Bridge Program website for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Remarks about SPD Ruse; West Seattle Bridge Update ; South Park Flooding and Highland Park Way Landslide ; Signing Up for Committee Agendas ; Hospitalization Crisis; Free Home Test Kits Coming; Human Trafficking Awareness ; December 911 Outage; Virtual Office Hours

Remarks about SPD Ruse, Faking Presence of Armed Proud Boys. You watch my remarks from a press conference following revelations that the Seattle Police Department improperly used a ruse, faking radio calls claiming a hate group was marching through Seattle on June 8, 2020 toward people protesting police brutality. West...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

We filled 15,000 potholes in 2021, but winter storms are wreaking havoc on our roads. Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the new potholes.

SDOT Crews work year-round to fill potholes. In 2021, we filled over 15,000 potholes. Winter storms cause substantial damage to our roads and cause previously filled potholes to reappear throughout Seattle. After it rains or snows, we typically receive a surge of requests to fill them, which we track and respond to.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Night construction hours necessary during low tides for Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project

Seattle Parks and Recreation and McClung Construction have reached a milestone with the Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project. Two main components of this project are complete: demolition of the existing failed concrete seawall, as well as drilling and installation of the steel piles that provide structural support for the new seawall.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

RECAP: HSD and partners facilitated 2,116 overnight stays at severe weather shelters during record-breaking cold, snow

Over the course of a nine-day severe weather shelter activation that ended January 3 in response to prolonged cold temperatures and snowy conditions, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD), in partnership with service providers, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA), volunteers, and City departments, provided a total of 2,116 overnight stays across six emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Coronavirus News: West Seattle Vax Site Reopens Amid Hospitalization Surge

The City’s West Seattle vaccination clinic reopens today, January 7th, and will continue to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, pediatric vaccines, and boosters throughout January 2022, with capacity for 800 doses per day. The clinic operates at Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way SW Seattle, WA 98126, on Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center On-Call Electrical Engineering Services; RFQ# SC-2022-01

RFQ# SC-2022-01 Project Title: Seattle Center On-Call Electrical Engineering Services. Scope of Services: The City of Seattle, through its Seattle Center department Redevelopment Office, is seeking qualified electrical engineering firms to provide on-call electrical engineering services for maintenance and capital improvement projects. Projects will be identified as funding becomes available.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Extends Severe Weather Shelters for People Experiencing Homelessness in Response to Ongoing Cold Temperatures and Snow

Yesterday, the Seattle Human Services Department announced the extension of operations for its temporary severe weather shelters that opened starting December 25 in response to record breaking low temperatures and significant snowfall. Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center and Compass Housing Alliance shelters will remain open through Monday, January 3 at 7 a.m. and City Hall shelter is extended through January 2 at 7 p.m. Across the six shelters currently open, there is capacity to serve up to 372 people per night. Last night (12/29), 276 people utilized these spaces. Forecasts continue to be monitored to assess emergency shelter needs for people experiencing homelessness.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

940
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy