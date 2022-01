LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - My name is Fitzgerald, Fitz for short. I am 4 years old and a pit/cattle dog mix! I have been at the shelter for 2 ½ months too long. I have a pretty calm demeanor with people, but like to play rough with my dog friends! I would do best in a home with a dog smaller than me because I have a big personality and like to show it off. I walk well on a leash and do not jump. If you are looking for a guy like me, look no further!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO