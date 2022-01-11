ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Utah

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When the hunger hits, our bodies don't care what time it is. Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants that are open 24 hours that serve up some delicious dishes .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant. The website states, "Fortunately, when hunger strikes on the road, there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory."
The best 24-hour restaurant in Utah is Belgian Waffle and Omelet Inn in Midvale. Check it out at 7331 S 900 E.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Breakfast is the name of the game at the Belgian Waffle and Omelet Inn in Midvale. Regulars at the restaurant praise their garbage hash which is a big plate of just about everything all mixed together and topped with cheese."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant.

