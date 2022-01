The state has released the first full year of data on bail reform, and it has both opponents and supporters claiming the numbers prove their points. Supporters have pointed to the low percentage of those released pretrial under bail reform – under 4% – who have been rearrested for violent felonies as evidence reform is working. Opponents meanwhile decry the high raw number – over 3,400 – as proof that lawmakers must make changes to the current bail system.

