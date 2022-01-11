Morris County's newly reopened COVID testing site books over 1,000 appointments in one day

RANDOLPH — More than 1,000 people were expected to be tested Tuesday at the newly reopened Morris County COVID testing site at the County College of Morris. The site tested 800 on Monday, the first day it was back in service.

County officials said they are ready to accommodate the high demand and expect to test more residents in the coming days.

“It appears from the appointments already being made that we will be testing between 800 and 900 people each day for at least the coming week and beyond until we get past the peak of this surge in COVID-19 infections," said Tayfun Selen, director of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners. "However, the center is running smoothly with everyone being tested rather quickly upon arrival.”

On Tuesday, 1,135 appointments were booked online, according to Morris County Director of communications Brian Murray. Appointments are available for Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of more slots opening based on cancellations and no-shows, Murray added.

The no-cost testing is held at the CCM student center and is available by appointment only. Phlebotomists with LabQ Diagnostics are administering nasal-swab PCR tests instead of saliva tests. Residents will not be charged for tests but will be asked to provide information on whether they have Medicare, Medicaid, other health insurance or no coverage.

No one will be permitted to walk into the facility without an appointment, which must be scheduled online through the county's COVID-19 Information website. The center will be open seven days a week and appointments will be available between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., except for a half-hour between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Residents should expect to receive results between 24 to 48 hours after but could take more than 72 hours due to delays in lab analysis.

"People may get their tests earlier, but we are advising them to allow for 72 hours to get results," Murray said.

The county made the decision to bring back the CCM testing in consultation with health officials from Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Health System and Saint Clare's Health, who noted the move would help relieve pressure on front-line workers dealing with increased hospitalization rates. The medical centers also reported that most people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 had not received a booster vaccination shot.

“Get your booster shot. That was the clear message from the Atlantic Health System when we had an update call on Friday," said Commissioner John Krickus. "Less than 5% of the COVID patients they are seeing have received their booster shot, and almost always the boosted patients have underlying conditions and often are elderly. Atlantic Health System indicated they have ICU capacity available, but booster shots are the key."

Last year, Morris County officials together with the state opened a vaccine mega-site at the vacant Sears store in the Rockaway Townsquare mall. The vaccine center issued more than 340,000 shots since it opened on Jan. 8, 2021.

More than 13 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Jersey and more than 6 million people are fully vaccinated. In Morris County, more than 82,000 cases of the virus have been reported since March 2020.

