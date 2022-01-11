ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip K. Dick Award 2022 Finalists

Cover picture for the articleDefekt, Nino Cipri (Tordotcom) Plague Birds, Jason Sanford (Apex) Bug, Giacomo Sartori, translated by Frederika Randall (Restless) Far from the Light of Heaven, Tade Thompson (Orbit US) The Escapement, Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon) Dead Space, Kali Wallace...

Strahan Calls for BIPOC Authors

So far writers who have agreed to contribute to the book include Linda Addison, S.A. Chakraborty, Zen Cho, P. Djèlí Clark, Indrapramit Das, Amal El Mohtar, Andrea Hairston, Millie Ho, Nalo Hopkinson, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Cassandra Khaw, Fonda Lee, Darcie Little Badger, Ken Liu, Karen Lord, Usman T. Malik, Tochi Onyebuchi, C.L. Polk, Rebecca Roanhorse, Kelly Robson, Angela Slatter, Rivers Solomon, Andrea Stewart, Sheree Renée Thomas, and Tade Thompson, and we are reserving up to three spots in the final book for new BIPOC writers.
People & Publishing Roundup, January 2022

JOHN VARLEY, 74, was hospitalized last year with COVID, pneumonia, and congestive heart failure, and received a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He is home now, and expects to soon “be back at work on my next novel, a re-write and near total alteration of the horrible second draft of my first unpublished novel, Gas Giant.” Read his account here.
Karen Burnham reviews short fiction: Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Clarkesworld, Tor.com and Strange Horizons

Beneath Ceaseless Skies is a strong, high-quality venue, week in and week out, but on anniversaries and big milestones editor Scott Andrews pulls out the stops. For the 13th Anniversary we get a double issue filled with magic. First up is “The Burning Girl” by Carrie Vaughn, an alternate history in which William the Conqueror is helped by Sir Gilbert who gathers to him people with extraordinary powers – what we’d think of as superpowers but deemed cursed at the time. The narrator is a girl with fire powers who had been confined to an abbey before Sir Gilbert’s arrival. His band of six individuals is enough to take York, but kings are not always faithful in their promises. It’s a lot of fun as well as being historically nuanced. From K.J. Parker we have “Stronger”, a reimagining of the Minotaur legend. The narrator, a young man from a prosperous family, lost his love to the lottery that chooses victims to be taken to the Black Island. We learn how this system came to be, and also about his theory that the Minotaur story can’t be real, that something else must be happening to the victims. He comes up with a plan to get himself to the Black Island, where there is even more weirdness to discover. Parker’s voice is always enjoyable in stories like these, full of matter-of-fact observations about the fantastic and bizarre worlds through which his characters move. R.K. Duncan brings us another tale rooted in Greek myth in “Nemesis and the Sorcerer”. Young Nikanor is a Cadmean scout and eager to prove himself to his erastes, Orios, on their mission to rescue a sorcerer and escort him from Spartan lands. The raid goes badly and they end up holed up in a tomb, where the sorcerer gives Nikanor access to the underworld to scout out potential escape routes. However, it is not safe to dabble with godlike powers when the gods are real. I feel like a lot of research went into this one. Finally there is “Song So Pure and Cruel” by March McCarron, based this time in Celtic mythology. A baby pooka is frightened out to sea and rescued by an incarnation of the Moon goddess Danu. They’re both young, and they grow up together, sharing in playful delights that evolve into a deep love. Their idyll is marred only by the Faerie King, who is determined that Danu should produce an heir for him, willingly or not. The story is told from the pooka’s point of view, which is charmingly impish, and I really like how both the voice and the character evolve at the end.
Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set as leads opposite Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Newcomer Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind...
Russell Letson reviews Invisible Sun by Charles Stross

Charles Stross (Tor 978-1-250-80709-0, $27.99, 285 pp, hc) September 2021. Cover by Neil Lang. Partway into Charles Stross’s Invisible Sun, a harried intelligence/security chief says, “We’ve got a lot of balls in the air,” a condition that might apply as well to a number of his fellow characters and to Stross himself in his authorial role. This ninth and final entry in what is now called The Merchant Princes series has morphed into something far more complex than its original parallel-worlds/cross-time intrigue-adventure template. In the final three volumes, bearing the sub-series title Empire Games, the genre category has evolved from the faux-medieval-fantasy Stross called “[Nine Princes in] Amber with economics” into a “paratime technothriller,” complete with tradecraft details, mission profiles, weapon-systems nomenclature, and alphabet-soup agencies on all sides of a multi-sided game of spies, moles, sleeper cells, imposters, double agents, feints, coups, head-games, disinformation campaigns, and general shadow-boxing in the dark. As a result, the story is equal parts exciting and unsettling, and its characters are a mix of the sympathetic and the repellant. Oh, and there’s a thoroughly science-fictional cross-time invasion by genocidal aliens wielding planet-busting superweapons. Also some bitterly funny observations on matters political and bureaucratical. In short, the usual Strossian recipe.
Dave Wolverton (1957-2022)

Writer Dave Wolverton, 64, who also wrote as David Farland, died January 14, 2022 in St. George UT after suffering a severe head injury falling down the stairs the previous day. He was best known for his Runelords series, written as David Farland: The Sum of All Men (1998; published...
Rich Horton reviews short fiction: F&SF, Cossmass Infinities and Fusion Fragment

F&SF’s final 2021 issue is at hand. The marquee name is Nalo Hopkinson, the newest SFWA Grand Master, with her first appearance in the magazine. (One result of new editor Sheree Renee Thomas taking the helm has been lots of first appearances.) “Broad Dutty Water: A Sunken Story” is an example of “cli-fi,” but a science fiction writer’s approach to cli-fi – stuffed with extrapolation, social as well as mechanical. Indeed, though this story is set in a perilous future in which rising seas have drowned a great deal of land and humanity’s future is still uncertain, there are aspects here that seem almost utopian, from technologically mediated green growing practices to printed ultralight planes that fly themselves to brain implants that can give you night vision (and much more). The story built around it is a sea adventure: Jacquee has taken her “taz”‘s ultralight to get her latest implant surgery, and now she’s flying home, with her talking pig Lickchop. She’s already in trouble, she knows, and things get a lot worse when a storm blows up and her piloting skills aren’t enough to save the ultralight. Exciting stuff, and her survival is severely in question… though the deserted island she fetches up on does lead to an unusual discovery…. This is a strong story set in a milieu that has room for a lot more stories, and centered on a likable but far from sensible character.
Simon Jimenez: Resonance

Simon Emmanuel Jimenez is a Filipino-American author born in 1989. He spent time in Canada and the Philippines growing up, and attended Emerson College, where he earned an MFA in creative writing. Jimenez has published short fiction in literary venues. Debut novel The Vanished Birds appeared in 2020, and was...
Emmy Award-Winning TV Director Dick Carson Dies At 92

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emmy Award-winning television director Dick Carson has died at the age of 92, according to Variety and other publications. Dick, who’s older brother was well-known television host Johnny Carson, died at his home in Studio City on December 19 following a bout with an illness. Relatives of Carson’s say he died peacefully.
The Best Horror of the Year Call for Submissions

I am looking for stories and poetry from all branches of horror: supernatural, uncanny, sf horror, psychological, dark crime, terror tales, or anything else that might qualify. This is an all reprint anthology, so I’ll only consider material published in 2022. Deadline is December 1st 2022. Authors please confirm that your publishers are sending me review copies. If a book or magazine is coming out after my deadline, I’ll look at galleys or manuscripts. DO NOT WAIT UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE. The only excuse is if you’re a foreign publisher and shipping everything at one time saves postage. If you want your work to get a fair read, do not do this. I do not have time to carefully read a year’s worth of magazine issues and 10-20 original anthologies in two weeks.
Age and race no factor for Denzel Washington's Macbeth

In the four centuries since Shakespeare wrote the Scottish Play, there has never been a Macbeth quite like Denzel Washington. A double-Oscar winner, he is regularly named the greatest actor of his era, and has already received every nomination going for new film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," out Friday on Apple TV+. He is also 67 -- and his Lady Macbeth played by 64-year-old Frances McDormand -- meaning their ruthless couple would be most unlikely to create an heir to their ill-gotten crown. "They're tired, they're older," Washington told AFP, explaining that the passage of time gave their characters a different but equally malevolent motivation.
Colleen Mondor reviews Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Lauren Blackwood (Wednesday Books 978-1-250-78710-1, $18.99, hc 336pp) November 2021. The publicity materials for Lauren Blackwood’s Within These Wicked Walls describe the book as an “Ethiopian-inspired debut retelling of Jane Eyre.” If you aren’t a fan of Charlotte Bronte’s classic this might put you off the book, whereas, if you are a fan, you might be instantly concerned that the marketing machine is overreaching. My first job with this review, then, is to reassure everyone that not only does Within These Wicked Walls live up to the comparison, it is also an enthralling gothic tale that will appeal to readers with no knowledge of Thornfield Hall, destitute governesses, or, thank goodness, the cliched “mad woman in the attic.” Personally, I’m not a fan of Jane Eyre, but I have many positive things to say about Blackwood’s book. This is a novel that brings mystery, romance, bloody horror, and magic together with a fast-paced plot and dynamic setting and succeeds on every level. It works; the whole dark story works.
Publisher Reopenings Pushed Back

Many publishers have once again paused, postponed, or rescinded their plans to open offices for in-person employees, this time in response to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Macmillan was scheduled to reopen its offices in New York City on January 10, but the opening has been postponed indefinitely. Employees will receive 30 days notice before they have to come back. Vaccinated staff may continue to come in voluntarily.
New Books: 11 January 2022

(Tor 978-1-250-30220-5, $29.99, 496pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, January 11, 2022) Epic fantasy novel, the third in the Wake the Dragon series. Nations which have been at war for a thousand years must set aside generations of hatred to form an alliance against a new, more deadly, enemy. Bedford, Jacey:
World Fantasy 2022 Guests of Honor

The 2022 World Fantasy Convention (WFC) announced its guests of honor in a press release on January 12, 2021. Guests of honor are: Ginjer Buchanan, Andrei Codrescu, Caitlín R. Kiernan, Victor LaValle, Jo Walton, and Toastmaster Ursula Vernon. An artist guest of honor is pending. World Fantasy 2022 chair...
Joel Gay Creative Fellowships

Roxane Gay has announced the Joel Gay Creative Fellowship, designed “to support three emerging writers over the course of the year as they develop and publish a newsletter on the Substack platform.”. Fellows will receive a $25,000 stipend, paid monthly from the initial publication of their newsletter, as well...
