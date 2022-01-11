ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NE

Another mountain lion turns up in eastern Nebraska

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9KXU_0ditwdpQ00

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — Another mountain lion sighting in eastern Nebraska has some people wondering if the animal’s population is on the rise and moving beyond known populations in the western part of the state.

So far, state game officials aren’t convinced. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the latest finding came when a deceased female was last month near Denton, south of Lincoln. The animal had been shot.

Also last month, a mountain lion was struck and killed by a car near Arlington, and a game camera captured images of a mountain lion near Lincoln.

Game officials say they receive several reports annually about mountain lions, but most don’t make the news.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

USD women’s roll to 12th straight win with 68-45 victory over Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. – South Dakota senior guard Liv Korngable scored 18 points to lead the Coyotes to a 68-45 victory over Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena. South Dakota (14-4, 7-0) won its 12th-straight game on Saturday afternoon for the third-longest winning streak in the nation. Korngable shot an efficient 7-of-9 from the floor with a season-best four […]
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Denton, NE
Pets & Animals
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Pets & Animals
City
Arlington, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Denton, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Denton, NE
City
Arlington, IA
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Iowa extends Ferentz through 2030 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around even longer as University of Iowa officials said they were extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season. Iowa on Friday announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa. The […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Weather#Ap#Lincoln Journal Star#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy