It’s a slow going January for me, which is always the case it seems. I have a hard time getting motivated again with anything, but by the end of the month, I’m sure I’ll snap out of it and start to get some mojo back. I’m still not buying many clothes at the moment, although I did treat myself to some new workout pieces and I’ll share those with you soon. In the meantime, here are some fun winter basics I spotted. The sales on winter items right now are really good, so you can find some good deals. Anyone notice how women’s shoe trends in the boot department are what I call army boots or granny boots, those heavy lace-up chunkers? I’m sorry, but you won’t be seeing those from me, I don’t think they’re attractive and I won’t be buying any.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO