Kalamazoo County, MI

All Kalamazoo jury trials suspended as COVID-19 cases increase

By Marie Weidmayer
 4 days ago
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All jury trials are postponed for a month in Kalamazoo County as COVID-19 cases increase. The county’s circuit, district and probate court jury...

Medical examination contractor threatens to leave Saginaw County hanging

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County in the coming months may rely on a patchwork of services provided by health care organizations to perform medical examiner duties. Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said he began preparing for the temporary solution after the county’s fracturing relationship recently grew more divided with a private company contracted to provide the services.
Weekly COVID rates jump in Van Buren County with hundreds of new cases reported

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — The rate of weekly COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County has nearly doubled since the prior week, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department reports. Currently, the rate of weekly cases are 1,131 cases for every 100,000 people, the health department said, based on data from the seven-day period ending Jan. 11. About a week earlier, for the period from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, there were 574.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Son accused of killing Portage oral surgeon scheduled for new review of mental competency

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Six months after a man was found mentally incompetent for a murder trial, he is scheduled to have his case reviewed. Scott Sterffy, 56, was found incompetent to stand trial during a hearing Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo County District Court. He is charged with one count of open murder and one felony count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye, 82.
Michigan reports 37,114 new coronavirus cases, 251 deaths in 2 days ending Friday, Jan. 14

Michigan reported 37,114 new, reported coronavirus cases, about 18,560 a day, and 251 deaths on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14. The cases include new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last update on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The deaths include 140 identified during a vital records review, done twice a week.
Bond denied, exam delayed for suspect in fatal Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI -- For the third time since October, a preliminary examination for a suspect in a fatal Jackson shooting has been delayed. Ke’Juan Watts, 18, is set to appear before Jackson District Judge Allison Bates on Jan. 28 to continue a preliminary examination that originally began in October.
Saginaw teen charged as adult in shooting of teen Family Dollar clerk

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen has been charged as an adult with perpetrating an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store and shooting the business’ teenage clerk. James T. Johnson, 17, on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 14, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge David D. Hoffman for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, felonious assault, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus five counts of felony firearm.
Man accused of shooting friend in the face pleads guilty

ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of shooting an acquaintance in the face and then barricading himself from police converging outside an Ann Arbor apartment in early 2020 has accepted a plea offer. Justin Anthony Heinze pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 11, to one felony count of assault with...
MLive

New maps could shake up Saginaw County’s state representation

SAGINAW, MI - Michigan’s independent redistricting commission has already created a major change in mid-Michigan’s political sphere by bringing the tri-cities into one Congressional district with Flint, which could lead to red-leaning Midland being represented in Congress by a Democrat for the first time since 1985. The redistricting...
