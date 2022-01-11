All Kalamazoo jury trials suspended as COVID-19 cases increase
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All jury trials are postponed for a month in Kalamazoo County as COVID-19 cases increase. The county’s circuit, district and probate court jury...www.mlive.com
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All jury trials are postponed for a month in Kalamazoo County as COVID-19 cases increase. The county’s circuit, district and probate court jury...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0