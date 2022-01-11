All Kalamazoo jury trials suspended as COVID-19 cases increase

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — The rate of weekly COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County has nearly doubled since the prior week, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department reports. Currently, the rate of weekly cases are 1,131 cases for every 100,000 people, the health department said, based on data from the seven-day period ending Jan. 11. About a week earlier, for the period from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, there were 574.8 cases per 100,000 people.

