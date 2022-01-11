This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Oklahoma

Photo: Getty Images

When the hunger hits, our bodies don't care what time it is. Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants that are open 24 hours that serve up some delicious dishes .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant. The website states, "Fortunately, when hunger strikes on the road, there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory."

The best 24-hour restaurant in Oklahoma is Perry's Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Check it out at 7432 S May Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

" Perry's Restaurant is nothing fancy, but the food that's made in the tiny kitchen is a crowd-pleaser. Do not skip the fried mushrooms or the super-filling hamburger steak with fries."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best 24-hour restaurant.