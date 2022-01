Perfect For: Corporate Cards Date Night Dinner with the Parents Drinking Good Wine Quiet Meals. Impressing someone with a meal when the stakes are high can be nerve racking, like if you’re meeting your future in-laws for the first time, or really any big date ever. When you need a “no lose” scenario guaranteed to make someone happy, there are certain boxes that a restaurant should check off. The dining room should be immaculate, the menu should include dishes that sound impressive, and the food should be well worth the price of admission. Sorrel is a seasonal Italian place in Pacific heights that checks all of those boxes, and whoever you bring here will come away from the meal impressed by the whole experience, even if it feels like it was pulled from a textbook.

