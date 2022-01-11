ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Ranked teams meet as #20 Florida hosts #12 LSU

By Brian Holland
WNTZ
WNTZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3Y9T_0ditvUnY00

No. 12 LSU (14-1, 2-1) vs. No. 20 Florida (9-5, 0-2)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 12 LSU visits No. 20 Florida in a SEC showdown. LSU has two wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Florida has won one of its three games against ranked teams.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Colin Castleton has put up 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks to lead the way for the Gators. Complementing Castleton is Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who is putting up 10.6 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Tari Eason, who is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.EFFICIENT EASON: Eason has connected on 27.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Florida is 0-5 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 9-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gators have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Florida has 44 assists on 78 field goals (56.4 percent) over its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 56.4 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

(Story via The Associated Press)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNTZ

#12 LSU Wins, 87-85, in OT Thriller vs Missouri

BATON ROUGE – The No. 12-ranked LSU Women’s Basketball Team (16-2, 4-1 SEC) defeated the Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-2 SEC) tonight in the PMAC, 87-85, in a thrilling contest that required an extra period to decide a winner. LSU led by 11 points at the end of the first half, but a three-point barrage from Missouri […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Kayshon Boutte signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

McKernan Partnered with NIL Experts MatchPoint Connection For His Second NIL Deal with an LSU Athlete. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge-based personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has signed a blockbuster Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with LSU Football standout wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. This is Gordon McKernan’s second NIL deal […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNTZ

No. 21 LSU Men’s Basketball defeats No. 18 Vols 79-67

BATON ROUGE, LA. – In a year when defense has been the mindset for the No. 21 LSU Tigers, it was offense that carried them to a 79-67 win over No. 18 Tennessee before a raucous crowd of 12,881 Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU won both games on the week over nationally-ranked […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
WNTZ

#13 LSU falls at home vs #1 South Carolina

The 13th-ranked LSU Lady Tigers fell vs top-ranked South Carolina, 66-60 on Thursday night. Khayla Pointer led all LSU scorers with 22 on the night. LSU led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Gamecocks used a 9-0 run to get back in the game just before the half. Tune […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNTZ

Opposing coach’s trick shot in LSU’s PMAC goes viral

LSU Women’s Basketball will welcome the #1 ranked team in the country on Thursday, but even before gameday, its head coach made an amazing shot inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. South Carolina’s head coach Dawn Staley made this bucket during a practice this week in Baton Rouge. Tune in to Geaux Nation at 5, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Top-ranked Gamecocks will be missing players vs LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says the top-ranked Gamecocks will be missing several players when they face No. 13 LSU. Staley didn’t say who won’t play Thursday night, although four reserves including 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere missed the Mississippi State game Sunday while in virus protocol. Staley also didn’t go into details […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNTZ

LSU’s Stingley declares for NFL Draft

Former Dunham High and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. officially declared, on Thursday, he will enter his name into the NFL Draft. Stingley is projected to be a sure-fire first-round, if not top 10, pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The star defensive back was hampered by injuries in both 2020 and 2021. The Baton […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Weather#Field Goals#Sec#Tigers#Gators#Division#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
WNTZ

Eason, Pinson lead #21 LSU past #16 Kentucky, 65-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and No. 21 LSU held off No. 16 Kentucky 65-50. Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU, capped by his flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after another Wildcats turnover. Brandon Murray added […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU hires Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator to same position

BATON ROUGE, La. – Mike Denbrock, who helped lead Cincinnati to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoffs this year, has been named LSU’s offensive coordinator, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Sunday. Denbrock’s arrival at LSU will be a reunion of sorts with Kelly as the two have coached together […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU RB Ty Davis-Price declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – LSU junior running back Ty Davis-Price announced on Twitter Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season with the Tigers. “I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life,” Davis-Price wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter. The Baton Rouge native […]
NFL
WNTZ

LSU’s Farrell opts out of Texas Bowl

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced Monday he will not play in the Texas Bowl with his teammates on January 4th. Farrell called the decision part of his pre-draft process. The graduate student from Mobile, Al., led the Tigers in Tackles for Loss and is 6th on the team in total tackles. LSU’s bowl game […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WNTZ

#21 LSU battles to 70-56 win over Clemson; secures 10th win

West Palm Beach, Fla. – The No. 21 LSU Women’s Basketball team battled its way to its 10th victory of the season over Clemson, 70–56, Monday night at Keiser University in the West Palm Beach Invitational.  “We just completed one of our goals,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “One of our goals was to win […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WNTZ

LSU Defeats LA Tech in Bossier City, 66-57

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana – Tari Eason scored 10 straight late points and Darius Days had a career-high 18 rebounds as the LSU Tigers rallied from 13 points down in the first half to win 66-57 over Louisiana Tech in the Battle of Bossier City Saturday night at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. LSU, ranked 19/20 in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WNTZ

LSU LB Coach won’t return under Brian Kelly’s staff

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker announced via social media he will not return to LSU next season as part of Brian Kelly’s first staff in Baton Rouge. To date, this is the sixth coach not retained (retirement, new school/position, fired) from the previous administration. Kelly has not named an Offensive or Defensive Coordinator yet — […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

59
Followers
129
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy