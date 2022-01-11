ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Everything to know about the seven Winter Olympic events debuting in Beijing

By Orri Benatar
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jceE1_0dituxAI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Winter Olympics in Beijing are less than one month away with competition beginning Feb. 2, two days before the opening ceremony.

Athletes from across the globe will compete in seven sports over 15 disciplines in a record 109 events, with seven debuting at the 24th Winter Olympiad. Here is an introduction on what to know about the seven new Winter Olympic events you’ll see on NBC4 this February.

WOMEN’S MONOBOB (SUN FEB. 13 – 8:30 p.m. EST)

The most notable new event added to the Winter Olympic program is the Women’s Monobob, the first bobsleigh singles event in Olympic history.

Women’s bobsled was introduced at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games with the two-woman event and 20 years later, the second women’s event in the sport has been added to total four events in bobsleigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM8Ly_0dituxAI00

It’ll be just one woman in the sled that will have to push at the start and navigate the course in the Yanqing District. A big rule for one-person bobsleigh is all racers must use identical sleds and cannot adjust sled design for aerodynamics, like the two-person and four-person events.

Team USA has medaled in every single women’s bobsleigh event with one gold, three silvers, and two bronzes in the two-woman bobsleigh and will look to continue that streak in the monobob in February.

FREESTYLE SKIING BIG AIR (FEB. 7-8)

A brand new sport getting its first Olympic event is big air in freestyle skiing. The big air style of event exists in snowboarding as well with an introduction in 2018 with a men’s and women’s individual event.

The format will be similar with skiers going off a large jump to perform tricks and get as high as possible off the jump.

Freeski big air is contested in the Winter X Games and continues an expanding Olympic program with more action sports events across both Winter and Summer Olympics.

The women’s final will be on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., with the men’s medal event at 10 p.m. on Feb. 8.

‘A little bit surreal’: First-time Olympians shine at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

MIXED TEAM EVENTS

History will be made in Beijing with the first mixed events in four sports. Multiple mixed events were added to the Tokyo Games last summer with nine events across seven different sports as the IOC continues to expand mixed sports at the games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jTpD_0dituxAI00

Mixed events in Tokyo were a hit with lots of unique strategy and wall-to-wall finishes that gave viewers an exciting new avenue in familiar Olympic staples. The events this winter look to promise all that.

Short Track Speedskating Mixed Relay (SAT, FEB. 5, 6 a.m.)

The first new mixed event will be a 2000m short track speedskating relay featuring two men and two women for each team.

Short track has been in the Olympics since 1992 with the mixed relay becoming the third relay event for the sport’s Olympic catalog.

The race order will be woman (2.5 laps), woman (2.5 laps), man (2.5 laps), man (2.5 laps), woman (2 laps), woman (2 laps), man (2 laps), and man (2 laps) to total the 2000m distance.

Ski Jumping (MON, FEB. 7, 5:25 a.m.)

The fifth event for one of the original Winter Olympic sports will be a mixed team event, the second ski jumping event that will feature female athletes.

The mixed team competition will be on the normal hill rather than the large hill, the size of which is between 278 and 357 feet.

Four athletes will be on each team and have to jump in a specific order with a female athlete going first and third and a male athlete going second and fourth.

Freestyle Skiing Aerials (THU, FEB. 10, 6 a.m.)

Mixed team aerials will become the first team event in freestyle skiing at the Winter Olympics. This discipline of freestyle skiing is where athletes jump from a 6-13 foot hill and perform tricks. Judges score them and the highest wins gold.

The mixed event will require teams to choose three athletes with at least one male and one female with the combined score counting towards the final standings.

Snowboard Cross (FRI, FEB. 11, 9 p.m.)

The mixed team snowboard cross has the potential to be among the most exhilarating new events at the Winter Olympics and will be the final new mixed event contested in Beijing.

First introduced into the Olympics in 2006, snowboard cross is a fast-paced race down a course that will now have a team event.

The structure will be each team’s male rider going first and once they reach the finish line, the female rider can start out of the gates at the top of the course in a race to determine the winner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United announces goalkeepers coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Prince has added another coach to his staff. On Tuesday, New Mexico United announced that Nate Walzer will join the club’s staff as an assistant coach and director of goalkeepers. Walzer comes to United with experience as a player and coach. As a player, Walzer was a goalkeeper and played collegiately […]
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United announces 2022 schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United unveiled its 2022 schedule. They will have 34 regular season matches with 17 at Isotopes Park. The home opener will be on March 13 against Las Vegas Lights FC. It was originally supposed to be played on the 12 but was moved because of the state basketball championships. The team […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Climate crisis rally at Roundhouse Sunday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit in New Mexico is hosting a rally for climate change at the Roundhouse. The Climate Change Leadership Institute is encouraging people to show up and take action to combat the climate crisis. The event will start off with people walking from four directions and finish at the Roundhouse […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Summer Olympics#Beijing#Wcmh#Team Usa#Monobob#Freestyle Skiing Big Air
KRQE News 13

MLK march in Albuquerque postponed because of COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque and New Mexico’s MLK State Commission announced Friday that have decided to postpone Saturday’s planned Martin Luther King Jr. march because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Commission Executive Director Leonard Waites said though the in-person event is being postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” a Federal Emergency […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Richard Pitino returning to game against Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino will return to the court on Saturday after missing the two previous games due to COVID-19. The Lobos went 0-2 in his absence. Pitino’s absence was the first time he has experienced being away from the game but he said that with everything else going on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance hosts rodeo for kids, art exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance hosted Budgee Cottontail’s Rodeo for children on Saturday. Kids had the opportunity to take part in making their own stick horses, running in sack races, and barrel racing. Bernalillo County Open Space Historic and Cultural Resources Coordinator Elizabeth Stone said the event coincides with their current exhibit titled “Art […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Research from NMSU found the pandemic fueled unhealthy eating

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers from New Mexico State University found that in a group of 3,400 people, the pandemic fueled stress-related, unhealthy eating. A study shows 48% reported gaining weight during the first 12 months of the pandemic. Contributing factors included being overweight before the pandemic, having children at home, or having depression or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Comic Con happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of Albuquerque Comic Con are expecting a strong turnout this weekend. The event kicked off on Friday at the Convention Center with a sensory-friendly opening for guests on the autism spectrum. Organizers say tickets sales have already been strong for Saturday and Sunday with about 50 celebrity guests in attendance and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM faces low blood supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation is seeing its first-ever ‘blood crisis’ with a low supply of blood, according to the Red Cross. New Mexico is no exception. Vitalant, the regional blood agency for New Mexico, said it’s seeing its lowest blood supply in two years. “As of right now, hospitals are at about one day’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gov. urges postponing events as COVID cases rise; organizers respond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Event organizers are being put on notice as COVID-19 cases skyrocket. The governor said Thursday, she is urging large indoor and outdoor events to reschedule. “If you’re in a position to cancel an event, a large event, particularly an indoor event — cancel it. Postpone it. Postpone,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy