Kyle Kuzma reacts to Sixers trying to move Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline in the NBA fast approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers figure to be in the middle of a lot of rumors due to their unique situation with star guard Ben Simmons.

The 25-year old 3-time All-Star requested a trade in late August after a rough playoff outing where he struggled from the free-throw line and he received a ton of criticism. He has yet to play a game for the Sixers 39 games into the season and it doesn’t appear that he will at any point in the near future.

However, the Sixers want to either hang on to him or tey trade him for a top 25 player. If they can’t get a top 25 player, there is a thought that they could possibly move Tobias Harris as well and try to clear some cap space to go after James Harden in the offseason.

However, it does seem that it is somewhat impossible to move both players considering that they are making a combined $72 million. The Sixers would have to take back $56 million in salaries.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was pretty confused when he saw the report on Twitter as it is tough to move that type of salary.

The Sixers seem unlikely to move a guy like Harris at the moment. He’s good for team chemistry, has become a leader in the locker room, and is still somebody who plays a big role on this team on the offensive end. One thing for certain over the next couple of weeks is that there will be a lot of rumors flying.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

RELATED PEOPLE
