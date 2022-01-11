ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Sheriff: 4-year-old found dead, mother in critical condition at Kissimmee resort

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a “suspicious” death of a 4-year-old girl at a Kissimmee resort.

On Monday, deputies said they responded to the Star Island Resort near Kissimmee for a reported attempted suicide.

Deputies said a woman requested a well-being check on her daughter, Jacinda Decaro, after she failed to show up for work.

When security arrived at the room, no one answered the door, which was locked and latched from the inside.

Deputies said when they entered the master bedroom, they found Jacinda Decaro and her 4-year-old daughter, Masiela Decaro, unresponsive on the bed.

Investigators said Jacinda had a faint pulse and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Masiela was pronounced dead at the scene.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said that while it was still early in the investigation, they believe Jacinda may have given Masiela and herself some type of medication in an attempt to commit suicide.

“There was no blunt trauma — she possibly put some type of medications together,” Lopez said.

The sheriff went on to say investigators found a note on a nearby nightstand that said “I’m sorry.”

Deputies say Jacinda remains in critical condition and that they are still investigating.

Photos of Jacinda & Masiela Decaro

Comments / 5

Witchqueen New Orleans
3d ago

Cannot understand why the suicidal mother had to murder her child. Extremely sad to try to comprehend.😭

Reply
9
Tamara W
2d ago

I'm sorry doesn't bring back a innocent child! Very deranged to kill your own child! poor baby! very sad

Reply
3
 

