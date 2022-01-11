5 Lithium Ion Cells Top & Bottom Cell Balancing, Active Cell

In this work, the forced circulation evaporator is used as a study process since among its control objectives are to maintain the liquid level, the pressure and the concentration of the product at their setpoint values. Due to the characteristics mentioned, this process presents a high degree of coupling between the control variables, for this reason, conventional strategies not showing satisfactory performance. As an alternative to improve its performance, this work uses the Linear Quadratic Regulator (LQR) algorithm, technique that allows the optimizationof the poles or eigenvalues of the process linear models. In the development of the technique, the nonlinear model is implemented using Matlab-Simulink® and linear models are extracted using Mathematica.

