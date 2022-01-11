ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Lithium Ion Cells Top & Bottom Cell Balancing, Active Cell

By Authors
mathworks.com
 4 days ago

Top Balancing (Charging Mode): During charging a difference in the SoC values between B1 and the other batteries is observed, which becomes prominent when batteries are close to their CVL. It is easily noticeable that B1 has the highest SoC. To equalize the SoCs, the...

www.mathworks.com

mathworks.com

Capacitor Based Active Cell Balancing Of Four(4) Lithium-Ion

BATTERY management system (BMS) acts as an important part of electric vehicles (EVs). It protects the battery system from damage, predicts and increases battery life, and maintains the battery system in an accurate and reliable operational condition. Battery pack cells Imbalance is a vital matter in the battery system life. Without the balancing system, the voltages of the individual cells will drift apart over time. The capacity of the total battery pack will also decrease more quickly during operation than fail the battery system.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Passive-cell-Balancing

This method involves shunt resistance switching to balance the Soc of individual battery cells, 10 in series. The algorithm (code) is not a brute force comparison but a small tweak of matlab. The code howsoever small is novel.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Inductor Based Active Cell Balancing For Electric Vehicle

It equalizes eight cells in a series. Voltage differences always exist between cells, therefore a battery management system (BMS) is required to ensure that all cells are equally charged or discharged and it increases the life cycle of the battery. An equalizing method is essential to achieve the best performance....
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Real-time infrared image processing for greenhouse system

Providing microclimate conditions in greenhouse systems is very important in terms of growing desired products. In addition, remote sensing and data analysis processes need to be developed and expanded to perform fast and perfect monitoring and control in these systems. An application of remote sensing with infrared imaging in greenhouse systems has been developed. It is proposed to obtain the mean temperature inside the greenhouse via infrared images, the air relative humidity with psychrometric chart application, and the soil moisture values with the multiple regression analysis method. The control and monitoring of automatic irrigation, heating, humectation, ventilation, and lighting systems were carried out via the MATLAB– GUI interface.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

LQR Controller Design for Boiler–Turbine System

The boiler-turbine system plays a central role in power generation in a thermoelectric plant that admits high-pressure, high-temperature steam into the turbine. The goal of this system is to generate electricity on demand while regulating essential parameters such as drum pressure, drum level, main stream temperature, furnace pressure, etc. This simulation contains the nonlinear model of the system, the extraction of linear models and the design of an LQR controller.
Phys.org

Synthetic gene circuits that improve stem cell quality

Because iPS cells can be made into just about any cell type in the body, they have great promise for cell therapies. One major problem, however, is that not all reprogramming cells successfully become iPS cells, resulting in an unwanted cell mixture. Further, when differentiating iPS cells, some cells are only partially differentiated, again leaving an unwanted cell mixture. To extract the desired cell types, CiRA researchers report in Science Advances new synthetic RNA technology consisting of ON and OFF switches. These switches control specific genes to kill contaminating cells while leaving desired cells unscathed at rates superior to standard techniques.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Ballistic Interplanetary Trajectory Optimization - SNOPT

PDF document and a MATLAB script called ipto_matlab that can be used to design and optimize “patched conic” ballistic interplanetary trajectories between any two planets of our solar system. It can also be used to find two-body trajectories between a planet and an asteroid or comet. A patched-conic trajectory ignores the gravitational effect of both the launch and arrivals planets on the heliocentric transfer trajectory. This technique involves the solution of Lambert's problem relative to the Sun. Patched-conic trajectories are suitable for preliminary mission design. This script uses the SNOPT nonlinear programming (NLP) algorithm to solve this classic astrodynamics problem.
ASTRONOMY
mathworks.com

Motor Efficiency Improvements With Tuned Control Parameters

Motor Efficiency Improvements With Optimized Control Parameters. PMSM drive using imported FEM data and optimized Field-Oriented Control (FOC), with supporting design scripts that:. Determine open-loop frequency response and check stability margins. This requires Simulink® Control Design™, using the Frequency Response Estimator block. Determine the optimal d-axis and q-axis...
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Residential Battery Management Tool (RBMT)

Https://github.com/ARa2of/Behind-the-Meter-BESS-Management-Strategies- Residential Battery Management Tool (RBMT) [Behind the Meter BESS Management Strategies]. This repository contains a tool of three different power management strategies for the domestic residential batteries - Created October 2020 . This tool can be used to generate the power dispatch of residential batteries (with any specifications) to...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Multivariable Control of a Forced Circulation Evaporator

In this work, the forced circulation evaporator is used as a study process since among its control objectives are to maintain the liquid level, the pressure and the concentration of the product at their setpoint values. Due to the characteristics mentioned, this process presents a high degree of coupling between the control variables, for this reason, conventional strategies not showing satisfactory performance. As an alternative to improve its performance, this work uses the Linear Quadratic Regulator (LQR) algorithm, technique that allows the optimizationof the poles or eigenvalues of the process linear models. In the development of the technique, the nonlinear model is implemented using Matlab-Simulink® and linear models are extracted using Mathematica.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Toshiba Launches 20Ah-HP SCiBTM Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery Cell That Delivers Both High Energy and High Power

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502), a company dedicated to advancing carbon neutrality through its technologies, products and services, today expanded its SCiB™ product offering with the launch of an innovative 20Ah-HP rechargeable lithium-ion battery cell that delivers high energy and high power at the same time.
BUSINESS
mathworks.com

Firefly Regression Algorithm

%% Firefly Fuzzy Regression Algorithm - Created in (9 Jan 2022). % Firefly algorithm is one of the most decent algorithms in optimization. % which could be used for various tasks and biasing weights. It is. % relatively faster than others just like DE algorithm. So, there was no a.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

LOAD FREQUENCY CONTROL USING SSSC

Sudden changes in the load causes inter-connected power systems collapse due to frequency deviations. many types of controllers addressed this problem, here SSSC used to control the frequency deviation.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Fault Detection using Discrete Wavelet Transform

This is a line to ground fault analysis on a cable connected from an electric drive to a induction motor using Discrete wavelet transform. 1) Run the simulation file "a_Simulation.slx" for fault condition or non fault condition by commenting out the fault signal box. 2) Run the matlab code "b_Code_Data_Save.m"...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Galaxy Gravity Optimization Algorithm (GGO)

Https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi/Galaxy-Gravity-Optimization-GGO- %% Galaxy Gravity Optimization(GGO) An Algorithm for Optimization, Inspired by Comets Life Cycle. % Mousavi, Seyed Muhammad Hossein, S. Younes MiriNezhad, and Mir Hossein Dezfoulian. "Galaxy gravity optimization (GGO) an algorithm for optimization, inspired by comets life cycle." 2017 Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing Conference (AISP). IEEE, 2017. %...
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Lithium Ion Battery Cells Market Type Research Report 2022 SWOT Analysis By || FuelCell Energy, Ceramic Fuel Cells, Plug Power

Global Lithium Ion Battery Cells market looks into a report for investigation of the Lithium Ion Battery Cells marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Lithium Ion Battery Cells market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Lithium Ion Battery Cells industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Lithium Ion Battery Cells market players.
MARKETS
mathworks.com

Power Factor Correction using Boost Converter

Unity Power Factor Rectifier or Active power factor correction using Boost Converter. Line_Voltage_Peak = 120*sqrt(2); Input Voltage Peak to the Full Bridge Rectifier [V]. Voref = 400; Desired Output Voltage from PFC Preconverter [V]. Power = 1e3; Maximum steady state power capability [W]. R = 200; Arbitrary resistive load [Ohms]
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Stacking fault maps

Maps of the stress orientation dependence for the appearance of different stacking fault (SF) and superlattice stacking fault (SSF) configurations in Ni-based superalloys strengthened by cuboidal precipitates. The precipitate bypassing mechanisms are calculated from 1D force balances. The fault configurations include:. Infinitely long ISF. Semi-Infinite ISF. Extended SISF + ISF.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Transient-extracting transform

This paper has appeared in the IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement. In industrial rotating machinery, the transient signal usually corresponds to the failure of a primary element, such as a bearing or gear. However, faced with the complexity and diversity of practical engineering, extracting the transient signal is a highly challenging task. In this paper, we propose a novel time-frequency analysis method termed the transient-extracting transform, which can effectively characterize and extract the transient components in the fault signals. This method is based on the short-time Fourier transform and does not require extended parameters or a priori information. Quantized indicators, such as Rényi entropy and kurtosis, are employed to compare the performance of the proposed method with other classical and advanced methods. The comparisons show that the proposed method can provide a much more energy-concentrated time-frequency representation, and the transient components can be extracted with a significantly larger kurtosis. The numerical and experimental signals are used to show the effectiveness of our method.
SCIENCE

