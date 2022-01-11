ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Report: CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks; southwest Virginia health officials weigh in

By Lexi Lonas, Kelsey Jean-Baptiste, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7sW4_0ditsl2400

( The Hill /WFXR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking at recommending that Americans wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge, a CDC official told The Washington Post .

“The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron,” said the official, who asked not to be named. “We know these masks provide better filtration.”

Fauci clashes with Paul, says attacks kindle ‘the crazies’

However, as the higher quality masks have been known to be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, the CDC would say in new guidance that if a person can “tolerate wearing a KN95 or N95 mask all day, you should,” according to the Post.

Virginia Tech researcher Linsey Marr, who studies how viruses travel through the air, says based on her research she supports the increased use of high-quality masks like N95s and KN95’s.

“While a simple cloth mask might provide 20 percent protection, a high-performance mask can achieve 90 percent protection or better,” said Dr. Marr.

However, in Dr. Marr’s 2020 research study, she demonstrated that a three-layer mask is better than nothing.

“It’s still true that any mask is better than no mask, yet there is huge variability in the effectiveness of different kinds of masks,” said Dr. Marr.

In an interview, The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts’ director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, says upgrading your mask is the best way to protect yourself. That goes for cloth masks, as well.

WATCH: Dr. Morrow provides COVID update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

“I think that what is the most important thing is having at least three layers. There is a saying that if you can hold it up and can see light through it, then it is not ideal,” said Morrow.

Morrow says she would rather see someone wearing a properly fitted three-layers cloth mask, than a K-N95 mask that is falling off of people’s noses.

The CDC was wary of recommending that people wear N95 or KN95 masks at the beginning of the pandemic due to concerns that doing so would cause a shortage of those masks for health care workers, per the outlet.

Americans would have to be careful about which higher quality masks they obtain, as the CDC has said 60 percent of the KN95 masks in the U.S. are fake, the Post noted.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

The updated recommendation comes as the spread of the omicron variant has driven a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases, with early studies showing that the variant is more transmissible and more able to evade immunity gained from vaccines than past strains of the virus.

The U.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 broke its COVID-19 hospitalization record after individual states such as New York and Florida recently broke their daily COVID-19 case records.

The Hill has reached out to the CDC for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 5

Related
WFXR

Virginia health officials report 10,728 new COVID cases, 182 new hospitalizations Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,186,887 COVID-19 cases and 15,631 virus-related deaths, which includes 10,728 new confirmed and probable cases and nine new confirmed and probable deaths from around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 852,876 cases and 13,053 deaths are related to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

What do you do if you can’t find a COVID test in Virginia?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Stores and libraries keep selling out of at-home COVID-19 tests, testing sites are experiencing hours-long waiting times, and pharmacy and clinic testing appointments are fully-booked days in advance. Now, many Virginians are asking, what do you do when you can’t get tested? Health experts encourage you to use common sense. If […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reports rabies concern

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is reminding the public to avoid contact with bats, feral cats, stray dogs and wild animals following an incident of a dog biting a woman on Jefferson Street in Danville. On Dec. 29, 2021, a dog was reported to have bitten a woman in the vicinity of […]
DANVILLE, VA
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Roanoke, VA
Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Roanoke, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Southwest Virginia#Virus#Weather#The Hill Wfxr#Americans#The Washington Post#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
News Break
Politics
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
649
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy