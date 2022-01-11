ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

By Ben Geier, CEPF®
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtRif_0ditsk9L00 Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently added a new one for veterans — eliminating taxes on military retirement income. They aren’t the first states to do this, but they are the most recent.

States Now Not Taxing Military Retirement Income

The latest states to pass a law to not tax military retirement income are:

  • Arizona
  • Utah
  • Indiana
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina

The law takes effect immediately in Arizona and Utah and will come into effect for the 2022 tax year in Indiana, Nebraska and North Carolina.

Arizona and Utah military retirees may therefore see a large tax refund when they file their taxes this year for the 2021 tax year.

States that Already Did Not Tax Military Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QatKK_0ditsk9L00

The following states already do not tax military retirement pay at all: Alabama, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Additionally, the following states only partially tax military retirement income, allowing for some credits or exemptions: Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina.

Finally, some states don’t tax any income , including military benefits: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

The Bottom Line

Military veterans in Arizona, Utah, Indiana, Nebraska and North Carolina no longer have to pay income tax on their military retirement benefits, joining a number of other states in not taxing these payments. Veterans in Arizona and Utah will be able to get refunds for the 2021 tax year, while the law takes effect for 2022 in the other three states.

