Hosted feature layer views are a great way to provide stakeholders with refined copies of a dataset that includes only relevant information. For example, you can exclude fields containing personal information on view layers that are public facing. This control over a view layer is accomplished by setting view definitions. With the latest release of ArcGIS Online, we’re excited to announce a new create view experience. The new experience combines the creation and definition setting workflows together, making the process of configuring a view more seamless. We’ve also introduced a new update view experience that allows you to update your definitions all at once. The old view definition setting access points, through Map Viewer Classic and the Visualization tab, will no longer be updated and they will prompt you to the new update view experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO