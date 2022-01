Mario Kart 8 is one of the impressive “long-tail” success stories ever. The game was first released in 2017, and yet, it was the top-selling game in the UK in 2021. Overall, the game has sold over 8 million copies on Wii U and 37 million on Switch, making it not only the most successful game in the series, but one of Nintendo’s biggest games ever (taking pack-in games out of the equation, only the original Pokemon has sold more). Ironically, Mario Kart 8 has been such a success it kind of killed the momentum for a sequel – why make another one when the current game is still doing ridiculous numbers?

