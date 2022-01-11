The Detroit Red Wings Hire Former Player Nicklas Lidström

The Winnipeg Jets have a minor COVID-protocol crisis at the moment. Quite a few starters are currently isolating from the team, which has left the forward and defensive corps a bit open for some new blood. The circumstances aren’t ideal, but the Jets have amassed a decent pool of talent to choose replacements from. Facing an unspectacular Detroit Red Wings roster served as the perfect opportunity to show Winnipeg what it has with the Moose. Declan Chisholm, Dylan Samberg, and Austin Poganski answered the call in what was a decent 3-0 shutout against Detroit. Read on for some thoughts on how the young guns fared!

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO