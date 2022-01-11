ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Red Wings Hire Former Player Nicklas Lidström

By Nathan Vandenburg
 4 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings Vice President and General Manager, Steve Yzerman, announced on Tuesday that Nicklas Lidström, a former player with the Detroit Red Wings, would take over as vice president...

