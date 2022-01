Despite a number of concerns over Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, Twitter revealed that the CDL was still the most talked-about FPS in 2021. It’s no secret that CoD has been in a weird state these past couple of years and that those issues have filtered into the Call of Duty League. Black Ops Cold War’s balancing was questioned by players, Vanguard’s interest has plummeted, and community icons like Nadeshot have consequently torn Activision’s handling of the games and CDL apart.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO