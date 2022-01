NPR's Michel Martin talks with Jonathan Malesic, author of The End Of Burnout, about the changing nature of work since the start of the pandemic. The numbers tell the story. According to a Labor Department report released last week, 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in November, and that's higher than at any other time on record. And while a lot of attention has been given to so-called knowledge workers - people leaving in search of more fulfillment or something more in line with their true desires - it turns out the biggest churn happened among restaurant and bar workers, retail workers, hospitality workers and other jobs which typically offer lower wages.

