Right now, bulls are buying each dip and bears are selling the top of each rally, suggesting that BTC and altcoins will remain range-bound for some time. Bitcoin (BTC) and most major altcoins are facing selling at higher levels and buying on dips, indicating the possibility of a range formation. On-chain analysis firm Whalemap said that a “reclaim of $46,500 will look like a trend reversal,” for Bitcoin as the previous accumulation phase of 90,000 BTC was at this level.

