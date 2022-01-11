ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Markets See Record Capital Outflows As Institutional Investors Weary of Interest Rate Hikes: CoinShares

Institutional investors are remaining bearish on the crypto markets, resulting in digital asset investment products seeing record outflows to start the new year. According to digital asset manager CoinShares, crypto investment products reached a new weekly record outflow of $207,000,000 last week. “Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling...

Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
cryptocoingossip.com

Fidelity Macro Strategist Says Bitcoin Has Drawn a Major Line in the Sand at $40,000 – Here’s What It Means

Jurrien Timmer, a macro strategist at financial giant Fidelity, says that Bitcoin (BTC) may have found a new level of support that’s 33% higher than previously believed. In a thread to his 80,000 Twitter followers, Timmer says that a little-known metric called “dormancy flow” might be the key to pegging Bitcoin’s bottom at $40,000.
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
morningbrew.com

What the Fed interest rate hikes mean for you

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. We know that US interest rates will soon increase, but we can’t be sure exactly when the Fed will tug on that lever to tamp down inflation. And that lack of certainty could have you feeling frenetic about what will become of your finances when it finally happens. The smart move is to stay calm and carry on in the face of interest rate hikes—because it’s no reason to make hasty decisions.
