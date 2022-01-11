Crypto Markets See Record Capital Outflows As Institutional Investors Weary of Interest Rate Hikes: CoinShares
Institutional investors are remaining bearish on the crypto markets, resulting in digital asset investment products seeing record outflows to start the new year. According to digital asset manager CoinShares, crypto investment products reached a new weekly record outflow of $207,000,000 last week. “Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling...cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0