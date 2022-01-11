ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Shopping At Bargain Outlet In LA — Photo

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

The ‘SNL’ star and SKIMS founder were seen doing some low-key shopping at an outlet store over the weekend!

It’s hard to resist a good bargain! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were seen out shopping together over the January 8 weekend, shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets in California, in photos first shared by the gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi. The pair were both dressed in low-key black outfits as they went for the stroll at the discount shop.

Both Kim and Pete looked like they were in very subtle outfits, with Kim sporting a black leather jacket, face mask and shades. Pete looked like he was wearing a black hoodie and a dark baseball cap. The pair also had a few other people around them as it seemed like they headed out from the shop.

Other than their excursion to the outlet store, Kim had another shopping trip with her daughter North and niece Penelope on Sunday January 9. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star treated North and Penelope to a girls’ day of shopping out in Malibu, where the little ones were dressed in fashionable outfits, while Kim rocked a large leather jacket. The shopping day came after Kim and Pete kicked off the new year together with a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OFaB_0ditpq5q00
Kim and Pete out for an evening together. (MEGA)

After returning to the States from the vacation, Pete unwinded by watching a Los Angeles Kings game with his friends once they got back! Since Kim and the SNL star sparked their romance back in October, the pair have seemed crazy about each other. A source close to Pete revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s super committed to Kim. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” they said. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up.”

Before starting 2022 with a tropical vacay, Kim and Pete also spent lots of time with each other over the holidays. The comic was seen spending lots of time in Los Angeles, and the pair were even spotted having a romantic post-Christmas lunch together.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Los Angeles Kings
E! News

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in Sister North West's Lip Sync Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. North West won TikTok on Dec. 27 with an epic lip sync of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady," co-starring sister Chicago West. A braces-clad North reminded us all that Grammy-winning rapper Kanye "Ye" West is her dad with a spot-on rap, featuring 3-year-old Chicago's take on the classic song. It's all in the family!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Takes Legal Action Against Her

Kim Kardashian's renovation woes continue. TMZ reports that Kardashian's neighbor, Sarah Key, has filed an injunction against a trust that she believes the reality star is a part of that wants to put a driveway through part of her property to Kardashian's house. According to the court documents, the lawsuit is against Hidden Hills Community Association, which is attempting to put in a special driveway to give Kardashian better access to her home In the Hidden Hills gated community.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy