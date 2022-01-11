ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Forms Partnership With UK Government To Build Air Traffic Control Infrastructure

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

An enterprise-grade altcoin that’s focused on security and regulatory compliance is looking to go airborne after securing a major infrastructure partnership. In a new blog post, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) announces that aviation technology firm Neuron has harnessed the power of its network to successfully test new methods of air traffic control...

cryptocoingossip.com

suasnews.com

UK MOD announces new Aquila-led air traffic system operational

The UK Ministry of Defence has today announced that the new air traffic management system being led by Aquila was operational. The MOD has a £1.5 billion contract with Aquila to transform Air Traffic Management for UK Armed Forces. RAF Shawbury is the first air base to receive the cutting-edge technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

Neuron Leverages the Hedera Network for Drone Radar System in UK Government Sponsored Trial

Neuron, a leader in aviation technology and air traffic critical national infrastructure, has leveraged the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a UK government-sponsored trial to demonstrate the capability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. The trials, which took place at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, used sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Over time, Neuron’s vision is to provide a decentralised platform for a range of mobility solutions including drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. Neuron will do this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to provide a trusted network which can be used for data sharing, record keeping and potentially even decision making.
TECHNOLOGY
Shropshire Star

Shawbury air base first to get multi million pound air traffic control system

A new, cutting-edge air traffic management system has been installed at RAF Shawbury as part of a £1.5 billion contract that will transform operations for the UK military. Designed to ensure safe and resilient military flying operations, the contract will be rolled out across more than 60 Ministry of Defence sites in the UK and overseas by 2024, including Cyprus, Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.
TRAFFIC
cryptocoingossip.com

2021: A year of mass adoption for cryptocurrencies in Brazil

2021 was a year of affirmation for the Brazilian crypto market with good news in the national stock market, the promise of a CBDC and Brazilian soccer joining the game. Throughout 2021, the Brazilian cryptocurrency market managed to distance itself from the police pages and finally win acceptance with the general public, whether in the financial market or even in the greatest national passion: soccer.
CURRENCIES
WSAV News 3

COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes

GENEVA (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for the second year in a row, but organizers still hope to catapult the world into thinking about the future with a scaled-down online version this week. The gathering, an online alternative to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Revealed: UK Gov’t Plans Publicity Blitz to Undermine Privacy of Your Chats

The UK government is set to launch a multi-pronged publicity attack on end-to-end encryption, Rolling Stone has learned. One key objective: mobilizing public opinion against Facebook’s decision to encrypt its Messenger app. The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency — a spin-off of Saatchi and Saatchi, which made the “Labour Isn’t Working” election posters, among the most famous in UK political history — to plan the campaign, using public funds. According to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, one the activities considered as part of the publicity offensive is a striking stunt — placing an adult and child (both actors)...
U.K.
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Kishimoto Inu is Set to Revolutionize Non-fungible Tokens with its 3D NFT Marketplace

Kishimoto Inu is in the early stages of releasing the world’s first 3D NFT marketplace, taking NFT space to the next level. Non-fungible tokens took the world by storm in 2021 as the previously maligned sector of the cryptocurrency market caught the attention of mainstream news outlets, celebrities and globally recognized brands who sought to get in early on this multi-billion dollar trend.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto-focused software firm Lukka raises $110M, reaches $1.3B valuation

Lukka said it planned to use the funds for “aggressive growth and global expansion strategy” with its current customer base dealing in products related to the crypto space. Cryptocurrency accounting and data company Lukka said it had raised $110 million in a new funding round led by hedge...
MARKETS

