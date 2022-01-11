ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Jim Smeal/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star.

Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.

Olivia Jade’s tribute to Bob Saget. (Instagram/Olivia Jade)

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant re-shared John Stamos Instagram post, which included a joint statement from the cast, paying tribute to Bob. “I am so heart broken for my mom and the rest of this cast. A true family. I’m sending so much love to Bob’s wife and girls. This is seriously too devastating,” she wrote along with the photo. In the following story, she shared a still of her mom and Bob in an episode of Full House along with a heart emoji.

Olivia’s mom spent plenty of time with Bob over the years as a cast member of Full House. While the actors were co-stars in real life, their characters Danny Tanner and Rebecca Donaldson were also the co-stars of the fictional morning show Wake Up, San Francisco. Lori paid tribute to her co-star in her own statement, received by HollywoodLife. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” she said. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Olivia said she was heartbroken for her mom in an emotional Instagram Story. (Jim Smeal/Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Shortly after Bob’s death on January 9, Full House’s main cast paid tribute to their friend in addition to individual stars sharing their own odes to the comedian. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us,” the cast said in part.

