There's no question that this weekend is a big one for The Bills. Luckily for them, they've got two countries showing their support. The Peace Bridge is one of the many ways to get between the United States and Canada and it is right here in Buffalo on the American side. This weekend as the Bills take on the Patriots in a HUGE playoff game, the bridge will be lit up in the Bills colors of red, white, and blue to support them.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO