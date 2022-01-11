ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey delivers State of the State address

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her annual State of the State address at a joint session of the state legislature Tuesday evening.

A recording of the speech is available above.

This was Ivey’s fifth State of the State address. Her first was delivered just months after Ivey took the reins of government following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

State of the State addresses, like State of the Union addresses given by U.S. presidents, provide an opportunity for the chief executive to lay out her agenda ahead of the annual legislative session.

