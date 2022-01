Springfield, Mass.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey put up a fight against AIC but could not complete a comeback as they fell 6-3 to the Yellow Jackets. The opening period consisted of Kyle McClellan stopping all but one of 15 shots that were thrown his way. AIC opened the scoring at the 7:23 mark of the period. The Lakers were down just one despite being outshot 15-4.

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO