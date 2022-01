When Diane White moved to Missouri City 33 years ago, the Texas Parkway and Cartwright Road corridor where she lives was a vibrant, thriving area. “There were a lot of privately owned shops; there were businesses of all kinds and eateries ... that survived the area very well,” White said about the two roads, which intersect about a mile west of the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road. “But as time went on and the economy started affecting everywhere, it definitely affected that area.”

