ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SONAR sightings for Jan. 11: Chicago to Atlanta, carrier update, more

By FreightWaves Staff
freightwaves.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highlights from Tuesday’s SONAR reports. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

SONAR sightings for Jan. 10: Trucking capacity, lanes to watch, more

The highlights from Monday’s SONAR reports. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Record high rates keep pricing power in carriers’ hands

This week’s FreightWaves Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers) Last week’s FreightWaves Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers) Three-month FreightWaves Pricing Power Index Outlook: 65 (Carriers) The FreightWaves Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the market and estimate the negotiating power for rates...
INDUSTRY
CBS 46

LIVE UPDATES: Freezing rain and snow reported in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is moving into North Georgia and the upper portion of the state is expecting freezing rain, wind and snow over the next 24 hours. Please send your weather photos and/or video to news@cbs46.com. Don't forget to tell us where the photos and/or video was shot and by who. Or, tag us on social media!
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Snow Update: Metro Atlanta could get up to an inch of snow

A mix of wintry conditions is expected to impact tens of millions of people across different regions of the U.S. over the holiday weekend, including snow and ice in parts of the Southeast as the storm is forecast to plunge through Virginia and Kentucky, reaching as far south as Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, GA
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Dallas, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Georgia Business
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Harrisburg, IL
City
Omaha, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Atlanta, GA
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Refrigeration helped railroads move fresh food nationwide (Part 1)

In the railroad industry, a refrigerator car (or “reefer”) is a refrigerated boxcar that is designed to carry perishable freight at specific temperatures. Reefer railcars are different from insulated boxcars and ventilated boxcars (commonly used for transporting fruit), because neither is fitted with cooling apparatus. Reefers were first...
INDUSTRY
fox5atlanta.com

More than 100 flights canceled at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are dealing with flight delays and more than 100 cancelations as airlines struggle to staff planes amid a COVID-19 surge. At 6 a.m. were 55 canceled departures in Atlanta and 53 canceled arrivals, according to tracking service FlightAware. Delta Air Lines had...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonar#Trac#Dallas Overview#Atlanta Overview
98online.com

Nor’easter still likely to impact Maryland Sunday to Monday

The forecast is still on track for a Nor’easter to impact Maryland from Sunday afternoon to Monday. Baltimore metro: Snow (1 to 6 inches, more particularly to the north and west) Eastern Shore: Snow (0 to 1 inch), then rain, strong winds. Cambridge and points to the south look...
BALTIMORE, MD
MotorBiscuit

Carvana Is in Major Trouble in Florida

Carvana, the online, used car sales dealership that promises its customers delivery to the door, no hidden fees, and certified inspected vehicles, faces fines, fees, and dealer license suspension in Florida. The company is accused of filing title paperwork in an untimely manner. Florida residents have also complained about title delays that prevent them from licensing their vehicles within the timeline required by state law.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Miami

Broward Woman Is Florida’s Newest Millionaire With Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood woman is kicking off the New Year with a huge Florida Lottery prize. Sonia Morrison, 58, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00. Morrison purchased her winning ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc., located at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99. Congratulations Sonia! CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
elonphoenix.com

Track and Field Heads to Winston-Salem for Mondo College Invitational

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's track and field team returns for its second meet of the indoor season as the Phoenix travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Mondo College Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex. Follow @ElonXCTF. • Updates of the meet...
ELON, NC
foxbaltimore.com

Impactful winter weather to strike Maryland this weekend

Baltimore (WBFF) — FORECAST UPDATED - JANUARY 14, 8 A.M. - WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY; Cold Temps & Snow Move Into Maryland. The next winter weather-maker is on the way to Maryland. The weather-maker for this potential snowstorm will be a low-pressure system that will move south across the...
BALTIMORE, MD
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm headed to Midwest

Truckers will hit moderate to heavy snow across parts of the Plains and Midwest later this week. It will be a fairly short-lived storm, likely beginning very early Friday, then fading Friday night. While most of the snow will spread across lower populated areas, it will impact sections of several...
ENVIRONMENT
Billboard

Every 2022 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

The emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus infections across the U.S. at the start of 2022, with the number increasing every day — and as a result, COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the live music industry. As announcements of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/Infrastructure: I-35 serves the American heartland

Interstate 35 (I-35) serves the central United States. As with most interstate highways that end in a “5,” it is a major cross-country, north-south route. I-35 runs from Laredo, Texas, near the Mexican border to Duluth, Minnesota, near the Canadian border. I-35 was designated by the American Association...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy