Clay Center, KS

#10 Trojans return to Gypsum for a date with 5-2 Clay Center

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
The Southeast of Saline boys basketball team kept the good times rolling last week, ringing in the new year with a 52-25 decimation of the Minneapolis Lions to advance to 5-2 on the year. This win keeps SES in the driver's seat of the NCAA, but with a big...

Salina Post

Coyote men's volleyball falls to Graceland in inaugural match

It wasn't the outcome Ryan Webb wanted but he was not displeased with the way his Kansas Wesleyan men's volleyball team played in the program's inaugural match. Graceland won 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-23) Friday night inside Mabee Arena. The young Coyotes were shorthanded with only nine in uniform but were competitive and showed their tenacity.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two Trojans selected to 49th annual Shrine Bowl football game

Following a stellar 11-1 campaign, the Southeast of Saline Trojan football team will have not one, but two representatives in the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl. Matthew Rodriguez and Chase Poague were two standouts on a star-studded SES team, and each built up dazzling resumes and highlight reels by the time the final whistle blew this season.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

25th ranked Wildcat women fall at Texas Tech on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – K-State, ranked 25th in the Associated Press top-25 this week, got off to a slow start on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena and were unable to overcome a double-figure halftime deficit to fall at Texas Tech, 64-45. Texas Tech (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) dashed out to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats were held to 23.1 percent shooting (3-of-13) from the field, while the Lady Raiders checked in at 52.6 percent (10-of-19). The 23 points allowed by K-State in the first stanza were the most the Wildcats have allowed in an opening quarter this season.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Friday prep basketball scores

Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. Eudora vs. Bonner Springs, ppd. Goessel vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. Herington vs. Solomon, ppd. Jayhawk Linn vs. Oswego, ppd. to Jan 24th. Marmaton Valley vs. Southeast, ccd. Mulvane vs. Andale, ppd. Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Jan 28th. Pawnee Heights vs. Spearville, ppd. to Feb...
EDUCATION
Salina Post

K-State crops team caps season as national runner-up

MANHATTAN – The Kansas State University crops team completed its season recently with runner-up finishes at the Kansas City American Royal Collegiate Crops Contest and the National Collegiate Crops Contest in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State University won both events to claim the national championship for 2021. The University of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for 62-51 win

MANHATTAN (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak, beating No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51. Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats, who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Kersgieter leads Kansas women past No. 13 Texas 70-66

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66. Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn't trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two...
AUSTIN, TX
#Boys Basketball#College Football#Salina Post#The Minneapolis Lions#Ses#Tigers
Salina Post

Royals' minor league coaching staffs announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their minor league coaching staffs. Scott Thorman will be the manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers. Thorman has led three different Royals affiliates to championships in the last three minor league seasons, including a Double-A Central championship with Northwest Arkansas in 2021, a Carolina League championship with Advanced-A Wilmington in 2019 and a South Atlantic League title with Class-A Lexington in 2018. He will be joined on the bench by pitching coach Dane Johnson, who was named to the position prior to the 2020 season, and hitting coach Brian Buchanan, who is entering his 13th season with the Royals and fifth in his current role. Tommy Shields is re-joining the organization as Omaha’s bench coach, and Ryan Powers is joining Thorman’s staff as the assistant hitting coach after working as the video intern at Quad Cities in 2021. James Stone is returning for his fourth season as Omaha’s certified athletic trainer, and Yannick Plante will return for his second season as the Storm Chasers’ strength and conditioning coach. Mike Brown will serve as the coordinator of clubhouse operations for the fourth consecutive season.
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

