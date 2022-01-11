10 Trojans return to Gypsum for a date with 5-2 Clay Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their minor league coaching staffs. Scott Thorman will be the manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers. Thorman has led three different Royals affiliates to championships in the last three minor league seasons, including a Double-A Central championship with Northwest Arkansas in 2021, a Carolina League championship with Advanced-A Wilmington in 2019 and a South Atlantic League title with Class-A Lexington in 2018. He will be joined on the bench by pitching coach Dane Johnson, who was named to the position prior to the 2020 season, and hitting coach Brian Buchanan, who is entering his 13th season with the Royals and fifth in his current role. Tommy Shields is re-joining the organization as Omaha’s bench coach, and Ryan Powers is joining Thorman’s staff as the assistant hitting coach after working as the video intern at Quad Cities in 2021. James Stone is returning for his fourth season as Omaha’s certified athletic trainer, and Yannick Plante will return for his second season as the Storm Chasers’ strength and conditioning coach. Mike Brown will serve as the coordinator of clubhouse operations for the fourth consecutive season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO