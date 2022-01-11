ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Fourth-quarter sting

East Texas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goodrich-Leggett rivalry was as tough as ever for three quarters Friday night, but the Lady Hornets finished the game in a big way to take a 64-37 home victory. Goodrich held just a four-point difference at halftime, but doubled that by the end of the third quarter at 36-28. The...

easttexasnews.com

Lady Dogs start new year with big district wins

CROCKETT – Knocking off the rust after a 12-day holiday hiatus, Crockett Lady Bulldogs rang in 2022 by beating Groesbeck and Buffalo. This was the third straight district win for the Lady Bulldogs (3-2), who played Westwood on Tuesday. Crockett will host No. 3-ranked Fairfield (5-0) on Friday to wrap up the first half of district. All remaining home games will be played in the old CHS gym due to a bubble in a section of the wood court in the Hopkins Activity Center.
BASKETBALL
East Texas News

Eagles play Warriors

The Woodville Eagles travelled across the county to play their in-county district rivals the Warren Warriors last week. Both schools’ boys and girls teams played each other in the Warriors’ court last Tuesday. The Eagles and Warrior boys had a close game, with the Eagles winning 49-42 Eagles senior Jaylin Kibble and junior Julius Thrower led their team in scoring, with 15 and 12 points, respectively, per player. Kibble also led the Eagles in rebounds (4) and steals (3). The Warriors are now 10-12 overall, and 0-2 in district. They played Anahuac on Tuesday and are set to play East Chambers on the road on Friday, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 28, they play Woodville again, on the Eagles’ court. The Lady Eagles won against the Lady Warriors (48-24) and sport a 21-4 overall record with a first place spot in district (5-0).
WOODVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Centerville falls to Neches

CENTERVILLE — The Bulldogs apparently took too long of a break over the holidays, as their play suffered and they lost 53-44 to the Neches Tigers on Friday. Head Coach Geoff Hollis said that the team had not played since Dec. 17 and was extremely rusty, not playing well at all.
CENTERVILLE, TX

