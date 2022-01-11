Fourth-quarter sting

The Woodville Eagles travelled across the county to play their in-county district rivals the Warren Warriors last week. Both schools’ boys and girls teams played each other in the Warriors’ court last Tuesday. The Eagles and Warrior boys had a close game, with the Eagles winning 49-42 Eagles senior Jaylin Kibble and junior Julius Thrower led their team in scoring, with 15 and 12 points, respectively, per player. Kibble also led the Eagles in rebounds (4) and steals (3). The Warriors are now 10-12 overall, and 0-2 in district. They played Anahuac on Tuesday and are set to play East Chambers on the road on Friday, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 28, they play Woodville again, on the Eagles’ court. The Lady Eagles won against the Lady Warriors (48-24) and sport a 21-4 overall record with a first place spot in district (5-0).

WOODVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO