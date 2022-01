While doctors say people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are less likely to be hospitalized with the virus, it can still happen. A new CDC study, published in January 2022, looked at how often that happens. The study, conducted between December 2020 and March 2021, looked at 475 U.S. healthcare facilities with 1.2 million vaccinated patients. It found that those who are vaccinated and ended up hospitalized with the virus had at one to four risk factors for severe COVID-19 outcomes.

