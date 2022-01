Editor’s Note: Like a rising phoenix, new evidence of ancient monumental civilizations is emerging from the desert of a modern Arabian kingdom. Below, through his own narrative, the Acting Executive Director of Collections for Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla relates the current efforts by officials and expert teams to discover, re-discover, and revitalize Saudi Arabia’s remarkable ancient heritage, gone unnoticed and uncelebrated to the rest of the world for far too long. In what is today northwest Saudi Arabia, and long before the rise of Islam, ancient monumental kingdoms created an astounding cultural florescence and dominated a landscape through which caravans of the incense trade and other goods enriched a land and its people………

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO