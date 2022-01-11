ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear From Actor, Musician and Golfer Johnny Dowers on 'Course of Life'

By Michael Russell
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
How low can they go? Really, really low is the answer. Click the play button above to hear how hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell are in awe of the low scores put up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and share their favorite moments from the tournament.

More highlights from this episode:

  • The LPGA made big noise to start the year off as well, raising the purse for the Women's US Open and putting some of the best courses possible on the list of future venues.

First Look: Callaway's Rogue ST Drivers Close Gap on Distance, Forgiveness

Callaway Rogue ST Drivers

Low Scores on the PGA Tour Are a Reminder That Golf Is Always Evolving

  • The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open, where everyone who didn't win last year gets a chance to start their new year off in paradise.
  • In Tuned In, Michael is sharing a new board game that has quickly become a favorite in his house, while Alex is watching the popular "Don't Look Up" feature on Netflix.
  • This week's guest is Johnny Dowers, an actor, writer, and musician who shares with Alex his love of the game of golf, as well as what it means to be from the bayou.
  • The NFL season came to a close this weekend, and the playoff picture is set, but are Alex and Michael happy with where everyone ended up?
  • And as the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex shares a diet update, while Michael shares his love of hot honey.

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

