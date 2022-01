The grins were almost as big as the hats and belt buckles during the East Coast Youth Rodeo held Jan. 8 and 9 at the Williston Horseman’s Park in neighboring Levy County. When you pair cowboys and cowgirls up to age 19 with critters such as cows, sheep, goats and horses, there is bound to be some rumbling and tumbling along with the stiff competition and pure clean (well maybe a bit dusty and dirty) fun.

WILLISTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO