Curaçao International Airport receives ACI Airport Health Accreditation for the 2nd consecutive year

Washington Municipal Airport is receiving funds allocated from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden last November. The bill gives $15 billion to U.S. airports over the next five years, including $159,000 to the Washington airport for fiscal year 2022. The funds can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades. Airports can submit proposals to the Federal Aviation Administration for review in the coming weeks, and the FAA encourages applicants to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity, and sustainability.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO