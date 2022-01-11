ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Curaçao International Airport receives ACI Airport Health Accreditation for the 2nd consecutive year

routesonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAP’s continuous efforts awarded with important safety certification. Willemstad, January 11, 2022 - It is with great pleasure that Management of Curaçao Airport Partners N.V. (CAP) received notification of our airport being awarded once again with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation. For CAP this re-accreditation is an important...

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
passengerterminaltoday.com

Ontario International Airport to lease 80 hectares of surplus property

Ontario International Airport (ONT) in San Bernardino County, California, has agreed to lease 80ha of surplus property to real-estate company CanAm Ontario for 55 years, with the expectation that the area will generate approximately US$275m over the first 10 years. The property, east of Haven Avenue, north of Jurupa Avenue,...
ONTARIO, CA
routesonline.com

Grant Scheme Opens For Small US Airports

The Small Community Air Service Development Program aims to help underserved airports attract and retain commercial service. The latest round of applications has opened for the US government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP), a scheme designed to help small communities address air service and airfare issues. The...
ECONOMY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Airport Authority assumes greater control at Fargo's Hector International

(Fargo, ND) -- Airport employees at Fargo's Hector International are no longer considered city employees. That's the result of a new memorandum of understanding singed at city hall Monday. "It establishes the relationship between the city and the airport authority. The airport authority's expertise is running the airport. The city...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aci#Accreditation#Cap
10 Tampa Bay

Cancellations, delays continue at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from the Tampa International Airport can expect more cancellations and delays Monday following a weekend where thousands of flights were canceled across the country. According to TPA spokesperson Beau Zimmer, as of 4 a.m., 41 flights have been canceled and 28 flights are...
TAMPA, FL
metroairportnews.com

Crucial Test Kits Arrive at JFK International Airport

JFK International Airport is the world’s airport. During the pandemic, the cargo areas have seen unprecedented shipments of goods into the area bound for near and far. There has been PPE, medical equipment, vaccines, and other critical medications. Now, as we are in need of rapid COVID tests to support our schools and other public places to stay open safely, the shipment arrived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
routesonline.com

Airline In Focus: Breeze Airways

Routes profiles US upstart Breeze Airways, which has scheduled more flights than it ever has before in April. After a strong push in the first few months of operations when it reached 115,246 total departure seats in August 2021, David Neeleman’s new LCC Breeze Airways retrenched over winter. However,...
LIFESTYLE
kciiradio.com

Washington Airport Receiving Infrastructure Bill Funds

Washington Municipal Airport is receiving funds allocated from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden last November. The bill gives $15 billion to U.S. airports over the next five years, including $159,000 to the Washington airport for fiscal year 2022. The funds can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades. Airports can submit proposals to the Federal Aviation Administration for review in the coming weeks, and the FAA encourages applicants to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity, and sustainability.
WASHINGTON STATE
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh International Airport One Of 50 U.S. Airports To Have ‘Buffer Zone’ When 5G Service Expands

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport will be one of 50 airports in the United States that will feature a ‘buffer zone’ when 5G service expands next week. Cell phone companies have agreed to the ‘buffer zones’ around busy airports as airlines have been warning the businesses that the C-band 5G service could interfere with certain flight operations.
coachellavalley.com

Palm Springs International Airport Sets Another Record

Palm Springs International Airport continues to break pre-pandemic passenger records as November set the sixth straight monthly record for 2021 and PSP recorded its busiest single day since the start of the pandemic. The total passenger count for November was 271,944, a 151.7% increase over November 2020. The previous November...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Mysuncoast.com

Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is reporting delays for both arrivals and departures as snow fall in the northern U.S. More than half the flights were delayed or canceled Monday morning at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map.
SARASOTA, FL
passengerterminaltoday.com

Vinci Airports takes over operations at Manaus International Airport

') } // --> Vinci Airports will also deploy its environmental action plan to reduce the airport’s CO2 emissions through the construction of a solar farm, and to improve its water and waste management. Furthermore, a forest carbon sink program will be implemented at the airport to sequester its residual CO2 emissions while helping to protect the Amazon rainforest and biodiversity.
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

Arriving on international flight to Mumbai Airport? Be prepared for a compulsory Rapid PCR Test

The Government of India is putting new arrival guidelines to screen passengers from various countries and keep the new Omicron variant at bay from spreading through the country. However, states can implement a much stricter version if they so deem necessary. Maharashtra has been evolving their guidelines for the Mumbai International airport, which has one of the most considerable incoming traffic from outside of the country.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Up 14% Compared To Last Year

Dublin Airport has released its traffic figures for 2021 which reveal that passenger numbers at the Airport increased by 14% to 8.46 million, when compared with 2020. However, 2021 passenger numbers were down by 74% when compared to numbers in 2019 as COVID-19 continued to have a massive impact on aviation globally.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy