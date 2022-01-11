Luke Combs hints that he wrote a “d*** good song”

Classical music lovers may be disappointed, but the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. has tried to come up with something for just about everyone else for its May 2022 edition, with the four headliners — Metallica, Pink, Luke Combs and Twenty-One Pilots — representing the spheres of metal, pop, country and alternative rock, respectively.
Traditionally more open to both mainstream stars and wild genre-hopping than most other music festivals, BottleRock has also booked an undercard of more than 75 artists as disparate as Greta Van Fleet, Alessia Cara, the Black Crowes, Spoon, Yola, Chvrches, Kygo, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aly...
Comments / 0